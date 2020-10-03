Agreement reached: Bayern Munich sign highly-rated Spanish midfielder

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and Espanyol have reached an agreement for highly-rated midfielder Marc Roca in a move which will cost the Bavarians £13.59m according to Diario Sport.

Roca, 23, is a product of Espanyol’s youth academy having signed all the way back in 2013 with the talented midfielder going onto force his way into his side’s senior first-team.

The talented Spaniard has featured a total of 123 times for Espanyol since making his first-team debut in August 2016 and after previously impressing at youth international level, the resolute midfielder is hotly tipped to become a senior international regular.

Roca is highly-rated among European football fans and is often praised for his leadership and positional qualities and considered to be a defensive midfielder with great technical capabilities.

Diario Sport’s report claims that Roca will sign a four-year contract which includes a further optional year at Bayern Munich after an agreement was reached earlier today.

It has been highlighted that the Spanish midfielder had a minimum release clause of £36m, however, due to Espanyol’s recent relegation from La Liga, the Spaniard’s value as inevitably decreased.

It is understood that Roca’s papers have already been signed with an announcement now imminent.