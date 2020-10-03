Agreement reached – Exciting winger will sign for Man United on Monday

Man United are starting to do some late business in the transfer window, but it’s probably not the signings that the fans will be looking for.

Edinson Cavani is the big story and he’s expected to fly in to complete things tomorrow, but it turns out that he will not be the only Uruguayan forward to sign for Man United in the next few days.

Facundo Pellistri has been spoken about for a while but it was never clear how serious those links were, especially when he was managed by Diego Forlan so it just looked like a lazy rumour.

It turns out they were 100% serious, and the player is now expected to fly in and complete his transfer on Monday after everything has been agreed:

AHORA| Todo acordado, @FPellistri07 celebrará sus próximos goles con @ManUtd. El jugador estará en Manchester el proximo lunes. NOW | All agreed, Pellistri will celebrate his next goals with the #RedDevils. The player will arrive to Manchester on Monday. pic.twitter.com/fFrD7o7uu6 — Sebas Giovanelli (@SebasGiovanelli) October 3, 2020

He’s an interesting prospect because he’s already broken into the Penarol team and he’s a pacey winger who can play on either side, so he might have a part to play in the first team this season.

It would be a big ask to expect him to come in and start, but he could be a handy impact option from the bench if he settles in quickly and impresses his new manager.