Arsenal could lose out on long-term £45m target to Chelsea

The need to do transfer business early in a window is self-evident, and Arsenal’s dilly-dallying over one long-term target could be about to cost them.

Frank Lampard would appear to want a strong, physical but mobile defensive midfielder, but it looks as though he will be thwarted in his apparent pursuit of West Ham’s Declan Rice.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have kept tabs on Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey, valued at a more conservative £45m.

As of this moment, that interest hasn’t translated into a firm bid, however.

With the Hammers adamant that they won’t sell Rice in this window, and the player understood to not want to push any move through, The Guardian suggest that the Blues may turn their attentions to Partey.

Atleti haven’t had the best start to the season because although they’re still unbeaten, they’ve only won one of their three games and are already behind the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid who are still to play this weekend.

Clearly, Diego Simeone will be loathe to lose one of his best players, but if Partey’s £45m release clause is met, there’s nothing El Cholo can do.

The Gunners’ need for the type of energy that Partey brings is obvious, and they’ll only have themselves to blame if the Blues nip in ahead of them.