AS Roma becoming increasingly frustrated with handling of defender’s transfer

AS Roma are reportedly becoming increasingly more ‘frustrated’ by the lack of progression in talks between themselves and Manchester United over the sale of defender Chris Smalling.

Smalling, 30, joined United 10 years ago under legendary boss Sir Alex Ferguson and has since gone onto lifted five major trophies including two Premier League trophies.

Despite enjoying a largely successful time at United, Smalling’s future has recently been cast into doubt after he spent the whole of last season out on loan with Italian side AS Roma.

The experienced centre-back’s time in Serie A helped to reignite his career after featuring in a total of 37 matches in all competitions and even managing to be directly involved in an impressive five goals.

Smalling was recalled to United after his loan deal expired at the back end of last season but according to reports could be set to return to Rome on a permanent deal.

The latest in this ongoing saga comes from Italian journalist John Solano who claims there is a sense of ‘frustration’ among the AS Roma hierarchy who describe the saga as ’embarrassing’.

  1. Mark Conway says:
    October 3, 2020 at 10:14 am

    Manchester United are just being tight. Let Chris go you tight wad Salford peeps

