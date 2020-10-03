According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea rejected a loan offer from Everton for Fikayo Tomori four days ago.

Romano claims that following that snub, Carlo Ancelotti’s side agreed a deal to sign promising defender Ben Godfrey from Norwich, with the Toffees expected to announce the signing imminently.

Romano previously reported that the Merseyside outfit had identified Tomori as their first-choice target at centre-back, but Chelsea were more interested in loaning out fringe defender Antonio Rudiger.

Everton today agreed also personal terms [until June 2025] with Ben Godfrey as new centre-back, after completing deal and fee details yesterday with Norwich. Here we go soon.

It’s not surprising to see that Chelsea are unwilling to loan out the 22-year-old, considering that the ace is working himself back into an important first-team role after a difficult patch.

Whilst Tomori enjoyed a wonderful start to his time as a senior player at Chelsea last season, quickly winning an England cap, the youngster fell out of favour at the turn of the year.

Andreas Christensen’s red card against Liverpool provided the pacy defender his first outing since the end of February, with Tomori’s 45-minute displays leading to two consecutive starts in the Carabao Cup.

It seems that Christensen and Tomori are battling for the third-choice spot, with Frank Lampard’s usual starters shaping up to be Kurt Zouma and experienced summer signing Thiago Silva.