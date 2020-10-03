With only a couple of days left of the summer transfer window, the future of Chelsea star, Callum Hudson-Odoi, remains up in the air.

Frank Lampard appears keen to keep him, and to that end, the Daily Mail report that the Blues have turned down a loan deal with a fixed-price purchase option of £70m at the end of the season from Bayern Munich.

Ominously for the west Londoners, the Bundesliga champions have confirmed that they will come back in with another bid before the deadline on Monday, meaning that Chelsea need to brace themselves for what’s next.

The 19-year-old did well in the game on Saturday against Crystal Palace, but despite breaking back into the side it appears unlikely that he’ll see much game time when the likes of Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic are all fit and firing.

More Stories / Latest News Medical tomorrow: Man United look set to sign world class striker on a two year contract Man United look set to miss out on defender as negotiations stall and he starts for his club tonight ‘That’s the frustrating element’ – Former Man United star unhappy with club’s transfer policy

It’s worth pointing out that if Chelsea were to, reluctantly, accept Bayern’s improved bid, it would free up funds to make a last-minute play for West Ham’s Declan Rice.

An intriguing 48 hours in prospect.