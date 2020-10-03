Contact made: London rivals make a late bid to try and sign Arsenal defender

It’s been a fairly poor day for Arsenal in the transfer market after it emerged that Houssem Aouar would be staying at Lyon for at least one more season.

It actually sounds like most of the talk about new signings has completely disappeared, so it’s just a case of seeing who might leave the club at this point.

Lucas Torreira also looks set to move to Atletico Madrid after he was pictured passing his medical in Spain, but it would be more of a surprise to see William Saliba move on.

The young Frenchman was expected to come back to The Emirates and challenge for a place in the team this season, but he’s struggled to get on the pitch and it now looks like Fulham are trying to take him on loan:

Fulham have made contact over the possible loan of Arsenal defender William Saliba, according to sources contacted by Get French Football News. More follows tomorrow. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) October 3, 2020

Scott Parker’s men are an absolute mess at the back just now so it would be a big ask for Saliba to come in and turn things round, but it would also be very impressive if he made a big difference.

It’s likely this decision has come after Arsenal failed to offload various veteran defenders so they are just looking to clear some space, but at least this should give Saliba a chance to play regular football.

The fans will also be hoping these moves give Arteta some flexibility to add one more player, but that is starting to look unlikely at this stage.