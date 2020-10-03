Done deal: Barcelona midfielder heads to Germany on a season long loan

It’s been a summer of turmoil for Barcelona with the appointment of Ronald Koeman and trying to deal with the Lionel Messi situation, but it finally feels like things are starting to settle down and the squad is taking shape.

A lack of funds and a generally slow transfer market has meant that Koeman probably hasn’t been able to change as much as he would like, but they’ve had a good start and the squad does look to be in good shape.

We’ve seen that the younger players are struggling to break through and the midfield is probably their strongest area in terms of quality and depth, so it’s not a surprise to see Ludovit Reis head out on loan.

The talented midfielder arrived after a promising breakthrough season at Groningen where he was a first team regular before playing a key role for Barca’s B team last year.

He’s clearly got a big future but it’s a huge step up from Barca’s B team to the first team, so this looks like a good move for him:

Official | 2. Bundesliga side announce the signing of 20-year-old midfielder Ludovit Reis on loan from Barcelona until the end of the season. https://t.co/key17Z9Ztc — Get German Football News (@GGFN_) October 3, 2020

He should be a first team regular at a level that will be challenging but it should also allow him to stand out. There could still be plenty of upheaval at Barca with the Presidential elections next season, so time will tell if this helps him on his return or if he ends up getting forgotten about.