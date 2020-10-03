Euro giants give up in their chase to sign Spurs star after Daniel Levy takes a firm stance

Spurs had a serious problem last season where every phase of the game just looked so detached, and it often led to their forwards being isolated and it became easy to defend against.

Jose Mourinho has a squad that’s capable of playing some progressive football this season, especially with the addition of Sergio Reguilon and Matt Doherty who love to bomb forward and get beyond the defence.

That should offer up some space for the rest of the team too, so you do wonder if Dele Alli might be a better fit for the team this season as he’ll have some space to drift into.

He’s been linked with an exit in the past couple of weeks and being left out of some squads just made that look more likely, but it’s been confirmed that PSG have given up in their attempts to bring him to France:

Après Bakayoko, c’est la piste Dele Alli qui s’éloigne du côté du #PSG. Daniel Lévy ne souhaite toujours pas se séparer de l’international anglais. Encore trois jours et Paris explore d’autres pistes désormais #Mercato #RMCLive — Loïc Tanzi (@Tanziloic) October 3, 2020

This follows reports from yesterday which indicated that PSG had made two loan offers that were turned down, and it wasn’t clear if they would come back with a third bid.

This answers that question, but the main reason for rejecting these offers came from Daniel Levy’s desire to see Alli stay and fight for his place in the team, so hopefully he does get some chances to get back to his best form.