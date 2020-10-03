Frank Lampard offers no ‘definitive answer’ on Callum Hudson-Odoi’s future at Chelsea

Following Chelsea’s 4-0 victory against Brighton this afternoon, Frank Lampard faced a couple of questions regarding the future of Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Lampard was actually put on the spot by one question as it was revealed to the Chelsea boss that Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick officially confirmed interest in the winger earlier today.

Lampard hailed the starlet’s dribbling ability before confirming that the ace is is ‘absolutely’ part of his plans, reiterating that Chelsea need Hudson-Odoi as an option on the wings to battle the likes of Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech.

Just a couple of minutes after Lampard exclaimed that he’s ‘very pleased’ with Hudson-Odoi, the Blues boss admitted that he can’t give a ‘definitive answer’ on the ace’s future right now.

Lampard insisted that what’s best for both the club and Hudson-Odoi will be taken into account before any decision is made, with the Blues legend insisting he wants the talent to be part of his squad.

Hudson-Odoi did played a slight role in two of the west London outfit’s goals against Palace, the 19-year-old was involved in the build-up to Ben Chilwell’s opener and Kurt Zouma’s header to make it 2-0.

Hudson-Odoi has experienced a difficult last year or so, with the promising wide man only starting 13 of the 33 appearances he made across all competitions last season.

The England international did score contribute three goals and six assists in these outings though, but largely looked inconsistent and subsequently played a very minimal role during Project Restart.

Hudson-Odoi’s rallied back recently though, the winger played the entire 90 minutes in the Carabao Cup tie against Barnsley before helping Chelsea make a comeback in the 3-3 draw against West Brom with a goal after coming on at halftime.

The ace also played the entirety of the League Cup defeat to Spurs. Hudson-Odoi was replaced in the 83rd minute against Brighton by Pulisic.