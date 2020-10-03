Menu

Highly-rated Chelsea attacker named in line-up despite Bayern Munich trying to strike a deal

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea attacker Callum Hudson-Odoi has been named in manager Frank Lampard’s starting line-up to face Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace this afternoon despite German giants Bayern Munich chasing his signature before the transfer window shuts on Monday.

READ MORE: Agreement reached: Bayern Munich sign highly-rated Spanish midfielder

Hudson-Odoi, 19, joined Chelsea’s youth academy in 2007 and after featuring in 61 matches for the Blues’ under-18s and under-23s sides, the talented Englishman then forced his way into the club’s senior first-team plans.

Since making his senior competitive debut in January 2018 Hudson-Odoi has gone onto feature in 65 matches in all competitions for Chelsea and has been directly involved in 20 goals along the way.

However, despite continuing to be included in Lampard’s first-team plans, Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have emerged as a possible shock destination for the teenager.

According to leading journalist Fabrizio Romano, the 30-times Bundesliga champions are trying to land the talented wide-man before Monday’s transfer deadline.

More Stories / Latest News
Agreement reached: Bayern Munich sign highly-rated Spanish midfielder
Man United’s deal for highly-rated full-back stalls over major difference in valuation
Romelu Lukaku hits back at Man United doubters who labeled him ‘slow’ and ‘lazy’

Romano claims that despite Bayern Munich’s efforts to sign him, Hudson-Odoi is happy at Chelsea and has not asked to leave the club he has spent 13 years with.

Lampard recently addressed the speculation surrounding his young attacker’s future and remained adamant that he hopes the Englishman has a big part to play for the Blues this season.

More Stories Callum Hudson-Odoi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.