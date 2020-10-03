Highly-rated Chelsea attacker named in line-up despite Bayern Munich trying to strike a deal

Chelsea attacker Callum Hudson-Odoi has been named in manager Frank Lampard’s starting line-up to face Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace this afternoon despite German giants Bayern Munich chasing his signature before the transfer window shuts on Monday.

Hudson-Odoi, 19, joined Chelsea’s youth academy in 2007 and after featuring in 61 matches for the Blues’ under-18s and under-23s sides, the talented Englishman then forced his way into the club’s senior first-team plans.

Since making his senior competitive debut in January 2018 Hudson-Odoi has gone onto feature in 65 matches in all competitions for Chelsea and has been directly involved in 20 goals along the way.

However, despite continuing to be included in Lampard’s first-team plans, Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have emerged as a possible shock destination for the teenager.

According to leading journalist Fabrizio Romano, the 30-times Bundesliga champions are trying to land the talented wide-man before Monday’s transfer deadline.

Romano claims that despite Bayern Munich’s efforts to sign him, Hudson-Odoi is happy at Chelsea and has not asked to leave the club he has spent 13 years with.

Bayern Münich are trying again for Callum Hudson-Odoi, yes. But there’s no agreement with Chelsea at the moment and Lampard wants to keep him. CHO has *not* asked to leave the club. He’d be happy to stay, he loves Chelsea and he’ll respect #CFC decisions about his future. ? — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 3, 2020

Lampard recently addressed the speculation surrounding his young attacker’s future and remained adamant that he hopes the Englishman has a big part to play for the Blues this season.