Since Mikel Arteta took over at Arsenal, the north Londoners seem to have found an identity again and their trajectory continues moving upwards.

The Spaniard has proven himself to be an adept tactician and also a no nonsense character who isn’t frightened to make unpopular decisions.

However, one former Gunners star has questioned Arteta’s methods.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Soccer Saturday programme, Paul Merson was scathing in his condemnation of the way Arsenal are playing under their former midfielder.

“There is some improvement and on the other hand they are playing against the best team in the country [Liverpool] and if not the best team in Europe after Bayern Munich,” he said, cited by the Daily Star.

“When they go after, you just… it’s like going to Woburn Zoo next week and walking into the lions’ cage with a lorry load of steaks. You’re going to get eaten alive aren’t you?

“If you stay in your car you are going to be alright and that’s what it was.

“They are playing that way away to Liverpool, they are the best in the business. If they are going to keep playing that way there is only one result.”

A signing or two on deadline day probably wouldn’t go amiss, and it could prove to be the kicker to push Arsenal on.

Even if Arteta is unable to secure any of his preferred targets, he’s surely shown enough to be given a good run at the top job before judgements such as Merson’s are passed.

Whilst Merson is entitled to his opinion, one has to question the basis of such purile comments too.