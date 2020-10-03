“It’s true” Ronald Koeman offers hope that Barcelona will land their key target this summer

We often see a lot of business being done late in the window anyway, but it does make sense that the final few days could be more frantic this summer.

A lot of clubs would be nervous about the global health situation and worried about finances in the game so it made sense to keep hold of players for a longer time to see how things panned out.

There will also be clubs who have needed some extra time to get their squads together, so that will also mean that players are now available who weren’t a few weeks ago.

Man City’s centre back Eric Garcia is a prime example as Pep Guardiola’s men have now signed Ruben Dias, while it’s clear that Barcelona are still doing all they can to bring their former youth player back to the club:

Koeman: It's true we want Eric Garcia here. I've seen Pep's comments and that's how it is. I hope we get it done but we know the situation is tough financially. There's interest, but don't know if we will get it over the line — Samuel Marsden (@samuelmarsden) October 3, 2020

Barca need to find their long term successor to Gerard Pique and it’s well known that Eric Garcia has a contract that only runs until next summer, so surely City should cash in now rather than keeping him as a back up and then letting him go for free.

He’s looked impressive when he’s played so you can see why Barca want to bring him back, so it will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done.