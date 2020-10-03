According to Uruguayan journalist Sebas Giovanelli, Manchester United have agreed to pay the release clause of Penarol talent Facundo Pellistri.

Giovanelli also reported recently that the Red Devils have already agreed personal terms with Pellistri, the 18-year-old is set to sign a five-year contract with the Manchester outfit.

Giovanelli does reiterate that there’s a potentially major stumbling block that could prevent the deal though, Pellistri’s agents are holding up the deal by demanding a percentage of the ace’s sale.

The Athletic (subscription required) were the first UK outlet to concretely link the Uruguayan talent with a move to Old Trafford, claiming that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been in regular contact with former Red Devil and Penarol boss Diego Forlan to find out everything about Pellistri.

AHORA| @ManUtd le paga a @OficialCAP la cláusula de @FPellistri07 para cerrar el pase. Por ley #Peñarol queda exhonerado del 20% del jugador, sin embargo los asesores del futbolista piden el reconociemiento de parte de ese %. En este momento está trancado ahí el pase. #uruguayo pic.twitter.com/7Cqkvjsvzh — Sebas Giovanelli (@SebasGiovanelli) October 3, 2020

More Stories / Latest News Arsenal officially end talks with Lyon over Houssem Aouar as the player personally confirms he’s staying in France “What a signing that would be” – These fans urge Premier League rivals to sign Man United ace as current starter has another howler Talks opened: European giants begin discussions to sign Liverpool centre-back target

Forlan has now been sacked by the Uruguayan outfit.

Pellistri, who is primarily deployed as a right-winger, has made 37 appearances for Penarol – scoring twice and chipping in with four assists.

The ace broke into the side in the second-half of the 2019 season and has quickly established himself as one of the nation’s brightest talents.

The Athletic’s Andy Mitten described that the promising attacker is ‘two-footed’ and ‘extremely quick’, something that will certainly make him an ideal fit for Solskjaer’s system.

The Athletic added that the talent already speaks English, something that will undoubtedly help Pellistri settle should his move to the Red Devils go through.

Wonderkid Mason Greenwood and promising youngster Dan James currently battle for the starting right-winger spot, Pellistri would add further competition in an area where the side lacks experience.