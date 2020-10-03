Man United are close to signing Uruguayan duo but agent demands could derail both transfers

It was expected that Man United would finally burst into life at some point in the transfer market, but it looks like panic signings and players for the future might be all the fans get at this point.

The biggest story of the day comes with the news that former PSG star Edinson Cavani is close to signing a two year contract with the club, but there are still some issues to deal with there:

Man United are closing on Edinson Cavani deal! Agreement reached on personal terms until 2022. Last details to be sorted about agents fee [huge amount – €10m asked] then the deal will be done.#MUFC see Cavani as “great opportunity”. Here we go expected soon. NO Luka Jovic ? https://t.co/JCI08Gw1em — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 3, 2020

You hope that the agent has learned from previous deals collapsing and won’t allow that to happen again, but United are famously stingy in the transfer market so it still doesn’t feel like that one can be called a done deal.

Cavani isn’t the only the Uruguayan forward who could be coming into Old Trafford in the next few days, with reports confirming that United have agreed to pay the release clause to sign promising winger Facundo Pellistri from Penarol.

Again that deal might not be completely done, as reports have emerged which suggest the agents could cause an issue with getting that one over the line too:

AHORA| @ManUtd le paga a @OficialCAP la cláusula de @FPellistri07 para cerrar el pase. Por ley #Peñarol queda exhonerado del 20% del jugador, sin embargo los asesores del futbolista piden el reconociemiento de parte de ese %. En este momento está trancado ahí el pase. #uruguayo pic.twitter.com/7Cqkvjsvzh — Sebas Giovanelli (@SebasGiovanelli) October 3, 2020

That one is more complicated because that issue is out between Penarol and the player’s agents so it’s out of United’s hands, and it means both deals are still in the balance as we approach the end of the transfer window.