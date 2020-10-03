Menu

Man United are close to signing Uruguayan duo but agent demands could derail both transfers

It was expected that Man United would finally burst into life at some point in the transfer market, but it looks like panic signings and players for the future might be all the fans get at this point.

The biggest story of the day comes with the news that former PSG star Edinson Cavani is close to signing a two year contract with the club, but there are still some issues to deal with there:

You hope that the agent has learned from previous deals collapsing and won’t allow that to happen again, but United are famously stingy in the transfer market so it still doesn’t feel like that one can be called a done deal.

Cavani isn’t the only the Uruguayan forward who could be coming into Old Trafford in the next few days, with reports confirming that United have agreed to pay the release clause to sign promising winger Facundo Pellistri from Penarol.

Again that deal might not be completely done, as reports have emerged which suggest the agents could cause an issue with getting that one over the line too:

That one is more complicated because that issue is out between Penarol and the player’s agents so it’s out of United’s hands, and it means both deals are still in the balance as we approach the end of the transfer window.

