Although Man United have done very little to improve the first team this summer, it does look like the youth teams could be incredible next season.

They managed to sign a couple of promising strikers earlier this week, and now it looks like Sochaux wonderkid Willy Kambwala is on the verge of completing his move to Old Trafford:

Willy Kambwala (2004 – Sochaux) doit s’engager avant lundi avec Manchester United. Sochaux va récupérer un peu moins de quatre millions d’euros, bonus inclus, dans cette opération #Mercato #RMCLive — Loïc Tanzi (@Tanziloic) October 3, 2020

It’s stated that the move will be worth €4m plus bonuses, while the move is expected to be completed before Monday, so it will be interesting to see which squad the youngster goes into.

He’s only 16 but he’s already been around the first team in France, but it’s hard to see a situation where Solskjaer would trust him to solve his defensive issues at this point.

He’s usually played at centre back but he can also fill in at right back or in central midfield if needed, while paying so much for someone so young is a clear sign that Man United have a lot of belief in him.