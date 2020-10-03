Man United look set to miss out on defender as negotiations stall and he starts for his club tonight

Man United’s lack of action in the transfer window is starting to snowball now, as every failed deal will just make the next one even more difficult as selling teams smell the desperation.

Left back has emerged as a key need for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this summer and Alex Telles appeared to be a major target, but a report from The Daily Mail has indicated that a deal is looking highly unlikely.

Negotiations are starting to fail due to Porto’s demands and the transfer window closing next week, with the Portuguese giants being particularly uneasy about trying to find a decent replacement at the last moment.

They indicate that Porto are asking for £18m to let him go so it’s an amount that United can easily afford to pay, so it’s easy to see the fans getting more annoyed about this.

Telles has also started the game for Porto against Maritimo tonight, so it doesn’t look like this deal is going to happen this summer.