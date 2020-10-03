Menu

Man United’s deal for highly-rated full-back stalls over major difference in valuation

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United and Porto’s deal for highly-rated full-back Alex Telles has reportedly hit a stumbling block after talks stalled due to an impasse on the defender’s fee.

Telles, 27, joined Porto in 2016 from Turkish side Galatasaray in a move which cost the Portuguese champions just £5.85m as per TransferMarkt.

Since the Brazilian’s arrival at Porto, he has gone onto become best known for his offensive modern full-back style of play.

Telles boasts a hugely impressive record in the final third having featured in 194 matches in all competitions and has been directly involved in a monumental 82 goals (26 goals and 56 assists).

Having less than a year left on his current deal, the South American emerged as a shock summer transfer target for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after a report from A Bola claimed the Reds are considering making an approach for his services.

However, with just three days left in this summer’s transfer window, a proposed move for Telles to join United has so far failed to materialise.

According to a recent report from Telegraph the Brazilian full-back’s potential move to Old Trafford hangs in the balance with not much time left to complete a deal due to the player heading off on international duty on Sunday.

It is becoming increasingly more likely that the defender will sign a pre-contract agreement with the Reds on January 1 and join for free at the beginning of the 2021-22 season.

The Telegraph claim that Porto are holding out for £18m for their leading defender but the United hierarchy have offered barely half of that.

