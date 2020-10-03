Man United’s transfer options get slimmer as forward target signs a new long term contract

Those in charge at Man United can attempt to spin things how they like – they’ve had a shocker in this transfer window and the only way to rectify that is by overspending in the final days of the transfer window.

That’s an approach that never goes well, so it looks like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will need to plough on with multiple holes in the squad.

A proper number nine could be a gamechanger because they have players that will score goals, but they are wide players who like to cut inside and offer little consistency through the middle

The Mirror reported that Wolves striker Raul Jimenez has been a target for United this summer, and it’s easy to suggest that he would be a good signing.

He’s a prolific goalscorer who also works hard and presses from the front, but that move to Old Trafford now looks to be impossible after he agreed to sign a new long term contract with Wolves:

This is a huge boost to Wolves when you consider that they lost Diogo Jota so keeping the Mexican is an important move, but it just means Man United’s options are getting slimmer and slimmer as the transfer deadline approaches.