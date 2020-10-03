Chelsea’s squad is so big that some players will probably find themselves in and out of the team, but Tiemoue Bakayoko hasn’t been given a chance to impress, while it feels like he’s been on the verge of an exit for months.

He didn’t live up to expectations when he arrived from France so he was forced to go on loan to AC Milan and Monaco, but it’s probably time for him to leave permanently now.

He had a mixed time in Milan but there were plenty of promising moments, so it looks like he will be returning to Serie A with Napoli as long as his medical goes well tomorrow:

Tiémoue Bakayoko (Chelsea) s’apprête à rejoindre Naples en prêt. Le milieu est attendu demain pour passer sa visite médicale #Mercato #RMCLive — Loïc Tanzi (@Tanziloic) October 3, 2020

At this point it’s touted as a loan move that may have an option to make it permanent but that’s not completely clear, but it’s hard to see a situation where he’ll go back to Stamford Bridge and challenge for a place in the team next summer.

Chelsea could still do with a holding midfielder so the fans may be hoping this is a sign that one final player will be coming in.

Further reports have since established that the loan deal is likely to go through, but there won’t be an option to buy for Napoli at the end of the deal: