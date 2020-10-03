Medical tomorrow: Man United look set to sign world class striker on a two year contract

You get the feeling this isn’t the signing that Man United fans were hoping for, but Edinson Cavani could be a great stop gap signing.

He’s a selfless striker who’s still world class and has scored goals at every club, so he should finally give them an experienced and physical number 9 to lead the line.

He’s also been forced to play second fiddle to Zlatan or Neymar during his time in Paris and he’s done it without a fuss, while you also need to go back to 2007 to see the last time where he failed to score double figures after playing a decent chunk of the season.

He’s a free agent after leaving PSG this summer, and reports are coming out to say that he’s agreed a two year deal at Old Trafford and will travel for the medical tomorrow:

NOTICIA @ESPNFC @ESPNDeportes @ECavaniOfficial jugará las dos próximas temporadas en el @ManUtd

* Acuerdo cerrado esta tarde

* Cavani viajará mañana a Manchester desde París para pasar la revisión médica

* Si todo va bien, se anuncia domingo o lunes En breve, + información — moisESPN (@moillorens) October 3, 2020

Everything about his attitude and history suggests that he should have a positive impact at Old Trafford, but there are obvious drawbacks to signing a 33 year old striker.

He’s not played for a while so it could take him some time to get up to speed, while he’s also at an age where injuries will be a concern.

He’s not going to be a long term option either but at least it allows the club some time to sort out a long term solution, while his attitude and experience should be a positive influence on the younger strikers round about him.