Medical tomorrow: Spurs’ long term planning comes together as ace heads to Germany on loan with no purchase option

There are various things that separate the good clubs from the best ones, but you can always tell how well a team is run based on their signings and how the approach things.

Man United are taking a lot of stick now and rightfully so, as they’ve spent years signing players without having a clear plan for them, so it results in a bloated squad full of misfits that don’t get results on the pitch.

Liverpool are at the opposite end of the spectrum where it looks like they have a long term plan and a real need for every player they bring into the club, so every club should be looking to do something similar.

Spurs have been somewhere in the middle of those two in recent years, but it does look like their long term plan at left back is starting to come together.

Sergio Reguilon should be a great signing from Real Madrid but he does come with a buyback clause, so he’ll return to Spain in the next couple of years if everything goes well.

It was reported that Jose Mourinho was comfortable with this arrangement because of Ryan Sessegnon – he’s seen as the long term replacement and they wanted him to go out on loan to further is development.

That’s now set to happen as he travels to Germany tomorrow ahead of a loan move to Hoffenheim, but there will not be an option to buy in that deal:

Ryan Sessegnon (Tottenham Hotspur) will travel to Germany tomorrow morning to undergo medical before joining Hoffenheim on season-long loan without an option to buy, according to @David_Ornstein. https://t.co/dkTNF51Gr2 — Get German Football News (@GGFN_) October 3, 2020

That shows that Spurs are still looking to eventually bring him back and they have a long term plan for him and for the position, so it will be interesting to see how it all turns out.