Opinion: Edinson Cavani will be more like Zlatan Ibrahimovic than Falcao at Old Trafford

It was hard to see a situation where Man United fans were going to be happy with the end of their transfer window, but if they can get the deal for Edinson Cavani over the line then he should be the ideal stop gap signing.

The former PSG man is a free agent after leaving PSG this summer, and the reports indicate that he’s set to have a medical tomorrow ahead of signing a two year deal.

Jadon Sancho was the main target this summer and he probably will be a high priority next year, but at least signing Cavani gives them an experienced striker who should improve them.

His age is the headline figure and the fans won’t be happy about that, but Zlatan Ibrahimovic had a huge impact at a similar age and Cavani has a chance to do something similar.

He’s no mercenary – he stuck it out at PSG for years when he was forced into wider positions by Zlatan and Neymar and still worked hard for the team and made some big contributions, so it’s hard to see him coming in and demanding that they make it all about him.

He should also be an excellent mentor for Greenwood, Rashford and Martial – they are all wider players who are trying to make more of an impact through the middle, so learning from someone like Cavani should only help them.

His wages might be a problem and this report suggests it will cost a lot to bring him in, but there won’t be a transfer fee so that has to be taken into account too:

Manchester United are in talks with Edinson Cavani agents. He wants a long term deal + more than €10m/season as wages + huge agents fee. Cavani has been offered to #MUFC by days as also to other clubs – Benfica and Atlético deals months ago collapsed because of agents fee. ? — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 3, 2020

One look at Twitter shows a lot of fears that he’s going to end up like Falcao did, but the Colombian hadn’t recovered from a dreadful knee injury when he came to Old Trafford and Cavani should have a much better impact.

He has the potential to be a warrior up front who scores goals and helps the younger players develop, so it will be interesting to see him in the Premier League if the deal goes through.