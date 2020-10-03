According to an exclusive report from our friends over at Stretty News, Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has confirmed that they won’t be signing Manchester United ace Dan James.

Radrizzani responded with ‘there is nothing’ after being questioned by Stretty News on the Yorkshire outfit’s chances of signing the ace this summer, despite confirming that James is a top target.

The Red Devils signed James from Swansea for a fee of £15m last summer, as per BBC Sport.

This actually came six months after a move to Leeds collapsed for the Wales international, so it’s not surprising to see that Marcelo Bielsa’s side still see the lightning-fast wide man as a target.

Here’s what Leeds’ head honcho had to say on a late swoop for James before the transfer deadline:

“Dan [James] is on top of our list but seems he will be staying at Man Utd. There is nothing.”

James started 35 of his 46 appearances for the Red Devils in his debut campaign last season, but the ace has hit a rough patch and has since been replaced by wonderkid Mason Greenwood.

James certainly showed a lot of promise when he first arrived at Old Trafford, and it’s certainly too soon to write off the 22-year-old just yet.

Especially after the ace scored four goals and provided seven assists last season – hardly the kind of barren return that warrants the kind of criticism he’s received from some supporters.

James is certainly a player that can be crucial for United in the future, with the ace able to be deployed on either wing and also utilising his blistering pace well when featuring as a second striker.

James’ prime shortfall has been that the Welshman’s game relies a little too much on his pace, but the youngster should surely become a better rounded player with time.