Photos: Arsenal ace edges closer to exit as he completes his medical

While Arsenal fans will mainly be hoping for news about players coming into the club, seeing some exits being sorted should eventually lead to that.

Lucas Torreira has been linked with a move to Atletico Madrid in recent days and it looked like a deal had been agreed, but the Spanish side were waiting on one player leaving first.

That may still be the case, but the move does look to be inevitable after Torreira was pictured in Spain completing his medical with Atletico, and the smile and thumbs up suggests it’s all gone to plan: