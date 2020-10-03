Former Manchester United midfielder Shinji Kagawa has seen his contract at Real Zaragoza end after the Spanish club announced they will be parting ways with the Japanese midfielder.

Kagawa, now 31, was once destined for great things after he departed Borussia Dortmund to join United in 2012 in a move which cost the Reds £14.4m as per TransferMarkt.

Despite the excitement surrounding Kagawa’s arrival at Old Trafford due to a series of impressive performances in Dortmund, the Japanese midfielder failed to impress during his two-years with the Reds.

After featuring in 57 matches in all competitions for United, Kagawa was eventually resold back Dortmund in 2014 for just £7.2m.

Kagawa was part of Dortmund’s first-team for the next five years before being loaned out to Turkish side Besiktas in January 2019 and just six-months later was sold to Real Zaragoza for £2.7m.

The experienced midfielder went onto feature just 36 times for Real Zaragoza last season and has now seen his contract end as per the club’s official website Realzaragoza.com.

Kagawa’s next destination is not yet known but after nearly a decade of underwhelming performances and with the Japanese midfielder failing to recapture his early Dortmund days form, surely a move further into the abyss is on the cards.