Report confirms potential Sancho alternative for Man United was left out today amid ongoing transfer negotiations

The Jadon Sancho situation has dragged on for so long that every half decent winger has now been linked with a move to Man United as a possible alternative.

Schalke’s Welsh star Rabbi Matondo’s name has kept coming up before disappearing again, with a recent report from Walesonline indicating that there was plenty of interest in the youngster and Man United had made contact about a potential transfer.

It would be a strange one for United because he would be seen in a similar way to Dan James – a pacey youngster who could become a great player – but you wouldn’t back him to come in and take the team to the next level.

It’s never been clear how serious that approach from Man United was, but it’s interesting to see that he was left out of the Schalke team today as negotiations for a possible transfer are still ongoing:

Rabbi Matondo was left out of Schalke's matchday squad due to ongoing transfer negotiations, Welshman has received two offers from unnamed Bundesliga clubs – Atalanta have also shown recent interest. https://t.co/EJEFlvUgOo — Get German Football News (@GGFN_) October 3, 2020

Man United aren’t named as the potential destination there and a move to Atalanta could even be the better move for Matondo.

He would join an exciting team who play attacking football while there won’t be a great deal of pressure on him to deliver at the highest level straight away.

United’s approach to transfers has been all over the place this summer so nothing would be a total surprise at this stage, but they will need to move quickly if they are serious about signing Matondo.