Roma and Napoli prepare to do battle over Barcelona misfit

With 48 hours still to go in the transfer window, there’s time for more comings and goings at Barcelona.

The Camp Nou outfit surprisingly look in fine fettle under Ronald Koeman having played two games, won both, scored seven goals and not conceded any.

A win over Sevilla on Sunday night would see the Catalans complete a difficult opening to their 2020/21 La Liga season with ease, but the Dutchman could also have one eye on the make up of his squad.

One player that he appears desperate to get rid of is Junior Firpo.

According to Don Balon, the left-back is completely out of Koeman’s plans and, should he stay beyond deadline day, is only likely to play if there’s an injury to Jordi Alba.

To that end, Serie A could be his next destination with the outlet noting that both Roma and Napoli, along with Atalanta and Fiorentina are showing an interest.

It’s believed that Koeman has instructed his sporting director, Ramon Planes, to find Firpo a club because of how little he expects to use the player if he stays.