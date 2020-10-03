According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, AC Milan have opened talks to sign Liverpool target Ozan Kabak, the centre-back has looked very promising since moving to the Bundesliga last January.

Kabak sealed a move to Schalke last summer after impressing in a six-month spell with with Stuttgart after leaving Turkish powerhouses Galatasaray.

Romano reports that Milan have a meeting scheduled with Schalke today to discuss a transfer, with the 20-year-old valued at €25m.

Romano adds that Liverpool are yet to formalise their interest in Kabak with a transfer bid.

It won’t be easy to sign Ozan Kabak on last 3 days – Schalke want to keep him one year more and asked for €25m. AC Milan are looking for a centre back and met with his agents today. He’s not the only option. No bids from Liverpool right now. ? @SkySport @LucaMarchetti #ACMilan — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 3, 2020

The 6ft1 defender scored three times and registered an assist last season, Kabak has made 45 Bundesliga appearances to date, emerging as one of the division’s top defensive talents.

Kabak’s already broken into Turkey’s senior team thanks to his solid displays, winning two caps to date.

Liverpool and Milan may want to reconsider their interest in the ace though, Kabak was recently handed a four-game ban for despicably spitting at an opponent – a horrid act in the midst of a pandemic.