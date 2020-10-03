With only two days left of the transfer window and Manchester United still only boasting Donny van de Beek as a new signing, one former player has bemoaned the transfer policy at the club.

Rio Ferdinand suggested that everyone has known all summer who the targets were that the Red Devils wanted to bring in – eg Jadon Sancho – but that there was huge frustration that even at this late stage that deal, and others, have still not been concluded.

“The most frustrating thing for Man Utd fans, is that we’ve all been very aware of who the targets were at the beginning of the window. That’s the frustrating element,” he said on BT Sport cited by the Daily Mirror.

“You look at it, is Covid playing a part in the financials? There’s purse strings having to be pulled a little bit.

“We saw left-back and right-wing are the areas they are looking for but then all of a sudden the season starts, the players haven’t been brought in.

“All of a sudden a defeat to Palace at home absolutely ignites the negativity that surrounds the place and makes it a situation it never was.

“We rewind two months previous, everyone was saying, ‘Well done, Ole’.

“Got them into Champions League position, the club’s on this upward trajectory now and two months – because there’s not been the signings and a first defeat of the season at home – really changes the picture massively for the club.”

His ire is understandable. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer really looked like he had turned the corner with the team, once Bruno Fernandes was brought into the fold.

A wonderful second half of the 2019/20 season should’ve been built upon by backing the manager to the hilt in the transfer market.

However, as Jose Mourinho found out a few seasons ago, the way in which the club conducts themselves in the transfer market isn’t befitting an organisation of such heritage and standing.