The Ederson stat that should worry Pep Guardiola and Man City

It was an entertaining game at Elland Road on Saturday night, with the spoils shared in the Leeds United v Man City game.

The eventual 1-1 draw was probably a fair result overall in what was an eminently watchable game between two teams who looked to attack at every opportunity.

Raheem Sterling had given the Citizens a deserved lead just after the quarter hour before Rodrigo levelled just three minutes after coming on as a second half substitute.

Pep Guardiola is unlikely to be too happy by the fact that his team have dropped points for the second time already this season, however, and one stat involving his goalkeeper, Ederson, should have him particularly worried.

? Ederson made 6 saves against Leeds, as many as he has made in a game in his PL career He also made 6 away v Bournemouth (August 2019) and 6 away v Everton (Sept 2019) pic.twitter.com/4RcO3qW0Wc — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) October 3, 2020

According to Sky Sports Statto, the custodian had to make six saves against the Yorkshire outfit, as many as he’s made in one game in his entire Premier League career.

The only other occasions he’s made a similar amount of stops came against Bournemouth in August 2019 and Everton a month later.

The fact that teams are getting that many shots away will clearly need to be addressed.