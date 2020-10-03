Menu

These Arsenal fans convinced double transfer is near after club’s strange video hint

Some Arsenal fans are convinced that the club have teased the double signing of midfield targets Houssem Aouar and Thomas Partey after the uploading of a clip that includes subtle hints.

Arsenal reposted a hilarious video of legend Santi Cazorla, in which the playmaker exclaims ‘no worries mate!’, exactly the kind of response you’d offer to fans who may be worried over the club’s business…

According to the Athletic, Arsenal are confident that they can recruit at least one of the central midfielders before the transfer window closes, whilst Sky Sports claim there’s a strong chance that both stars could join given Atletico Madrid’s and Lyon’s respective needs to raise cash from sales.

Here’s how some of the Arsenal faithful have reacted to the post:

Arsenal could certainly do with bolstering in the middle of the park, this was already an issue for Mikel Arteta’s side before Matteo Guendouzi was cast aside and Lucas Torreira neared an imminent switch.

Aouar and Partey were two of Europe’s standout midfielders last season, the Frenchman is a superb creative spark in the middle of the park, whilst Partey is a reliable and hard-working figure on the defensive side of the ball.

Some Arsenals supporters could of course be getting carried away, but the timing of this repost and the backgrounds corresponding with the flags’ of the duo’s nations may not be a coincidence after all…

