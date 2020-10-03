Video: Alex Telles shows why Man United should sign him alongside Cavani with a brilliant assist for Porto

There is no point in signing a striker if you aren’t going to play to their strengths, so it will be interesting to see how Man United adapt if they do sign Edinson Cavani.

The former PSG man is reportedly having his medical tomorrow ahead of a move to Old Trafford, so it would make sense to get some balls into the box and take advantage of his aerial ability.

United don’t really have any outstanding crossers of the ball just now – the wing backs don’t have the quality to consistently cause problems and the wider players prefer to cut inside and get a shot away.

The Metro have reported that United are still looking to sign Alex Telles from Porto, and he’s continuing to show his quality when it comes to delivering deadly balls into the box.

He assisted Porto’s equaliser tonight with a sumptuous ball that was put away by former Real Madrid maniac Pepe:

42′ PEPEEEEEEEE! Canto de Alex Telles e Pepe mergulha para o golo do empate 1-1#FCPorto #FCPCSM #NaçãoPorto pic.twitter.com/uOQ92jOX91 — FC Porto (@FCPorto) October 3, 2020

Pictures from Sport TV