At the end of a pulsating 1-1 draw at Elland Road, it was great to see the two managers share a wonderful moment or two.

Man City’s Pep Guardiola made his way over to opposite number and Leeds manager, Marcelo Bielsa, before the two exchanged words and a hug.

The respect is clearly mutual.

Guardiola has long admired the 65-year-old and has used some of his methods as a reference point during his own managerial career (per BBC Sport), which is fledgling in comparison to Bielsa.

