At the end of a pulsating 1-1 draw at Elland Road, it was great to see the two managers share a wonderful moment or two.
Man City’s Pep Guardiola made his way over to opposite number and Leeds manager, Marcelo Bielsa, before the two exchanged words and a hug.
The respect is clearly mutual.
Guardiola has long admired the 65-year-old and has used some of his methods as a reference point during his own managerial career (per BBC Sport), which is fledgling in comparison to Bielsa.
Bielsa ? Guardiola
(?: @DAZN_CA)pic.twitter.com/QeBxb2TCR5
— Goal (@goal) October 3, 2020
Pictures from DAZN.