Video: Jorginho penalty puts Chelsea 3-0 up and finishes off Crystal Palace

Chelsea FC Crystal Palace FC
When we saw how effective Crystal Palace were against Man United it did make you wonder if Chelsea could have a lot of trouble today.

Frank Lampard’s team still looked a bit suspect at the back and Palace have bags of pace on the counter, but Chelsea will come out of this with a fairly easy victory.

They were edging towards victory as it was, but Jorginho has just stuck a penalty away with his trademark run-up and that’s the game done and dusted:

Pictures from RMC Sport

