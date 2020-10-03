Video: Kurt Zouma scores towering header for Chelsea after fine Ben Chilwell assist

In the 65th minute of this afternoon’s Premier League encounter between Chelsea and Crystal Palace, the Blues have extended their lead against the Eagles.

After Ben Chilwell’s corner was cleared, Callum Hudson-Odoi quickly sent the ball back out wide to the left-back.

The confident full-back took a touch before floating a dangerous cross into the box, Kurt Zouma leapt up like Cristiano Ronaldo to tower over Mamadou Sakho and head the ball into the top corner.

Pictures from beIN Sports and RMC Sport.

Chilwell’s enjoyed quite the first Premier League appearance for Chelsea, the England international has marked his 100th top-flight outing with a superb assist not long after he fired the side into the lead.