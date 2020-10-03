Menu

Video: Rodrigo makes instant impact to level against Man City

Leeds United FC Manchester City
Posted by

Talk about making an impact.

Rodrigo had only been on the pitch for three minutes before hitting the bar for Leeds.

From the subsequent corner, a howler from Man City keeper, Ederson, saw the ball fall straight at the feet of the substitute and he made no mistake.

The goal allowed Leeds to draw level with Pep Guardiola’s side who had dominated the opening exchanges and had gone ahead, deservedly, through Raheem Sterling.

That they weren’t able to add to that before Rodrigo got the hosts right back into the game will surely be a concern.

Pictures from Sky Sports.

More Stories ederson Pep Guardiola Raheem Sterling Rodrigo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.