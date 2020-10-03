Menu

Video: Wayne Rooney proves he still has some magic as a stunning late free kick wins the game for struggling Derby

Norwich City FC
Posted by

We’re used to Derby County being a team who will regularly push for the play offs and play some nice attacking football, but they’ve really struggled to get things going this season.

Recruitment has been an issue but they were leaking goals for fun and not scoring at the other end, so everything was set for a long hard season.

That might still be the case, but they surprised a lot of people today with a late winner away to Norwich, and it was Wayne Rooney with a lovely free kick that sealed the points:

Pictures from EFL Championship

More Stories Wayne Rooney

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.