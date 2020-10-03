“What a signing that would be” – These fans urge Premier League rivals to sign Man United ace as current starter has another howler

Even having a competent goalkeeper can often be the difference between good and great sides, and there’s plenty to suggest that Everton could make a serious run at the top four this season.

They’ve legitimately got one of the best managers in the world in Carlo Ancelotti, Dominic Calvert-Lewin has turned into a goal machine and James Rodriguez will always create chances.

The defence also looks like it could be a solid unit, but Jordan Pickford keeps making errors and he’s now leading the league in errors that have resulted in goals:

? @Everton's Jordan Pickford has made more errors leading to goals in @premierleague since August 2017 than any other keeper (11) 11 Jordan Pickford

10 Asmir Begovic

9 Martin Dubravka

8 Hugo Lloris pic.twitter.com/3XXZOihIWh — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) October 3, 2020

Everton can’t keep relying on scoring a load of goals each games so they will need to see out some tighter games too, and having a keeper who could let you down at any moment is never a good thing.

The Mirror recently linked Everton with a move for Man United’s third choice keeper Sergio Romero, and lots of fans have urged Everton to make that move after Pickford had another howler today:

I heard a lot of stuff about Romero today after Pickford mistake. What a signing that would be. Most under appreciate Keeper in the league — VE Viper (@Viperlization) October 3, 2020

Carlo get Romero and bin Pickford so you can win the league — TemiTope (@Talabi_tee) October 3, 2020

Oh Pickford Concedes another –

Before he Costs you a High League Place or Cup – Get on the Blower to @ManUtd Carlo @MrAncelotti – @MinoRaiola would Happily Place Sergio Romero @ the Club #EFC #MUFC ???? — KSN (@Kulz83) October 3, 2020

Sergio Romero is still available @Everton. — Alex ?? (@MrAlexCollins) October 3, 2020

Mr Carlo, go and get Romero from Man Utd!! Pickford has had enough chances and now can’t even get basic catching right ????? Great result though Blues ?? #UTFT #NSNO #KAGS #COYB — Martin Fell (@TheOtherTrigger) October 3, 2020

Walcott out, new winger in and Romero from United pls @Everton — Cal (@CST1878) October 3, 2020

Everton need Romero — DubUTD (@bapibulo_) October 3, 2020

Maybe Everton, with little time left in the transfer window, should go for Romero on loan from Man United – competition at least for Pickford, GK their biggest issue currently https://t.co/Z2VfDtvrhQ — Ben Lockett (@benlockett15) October 3, 2020

Dean Henderson has impressed at Man United in the Carabao Cup so his position as number two is secure, so Romero should be available and he could make a big difference to this Everton team.