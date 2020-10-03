Menu

“What a signing that would be” – These fans urge Premier League rivals to sign Man United ace as current starter has another howler

Everton FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Even having a competent goalkeeper can often be the difference between good and great sides, and there’s plenty to suggest that Everton could make a serious run at the top four this season.

They’ve legitimately got one of the best managers in the world in Carlo Ancelotti, Dominic Calvert-Lewin has turned into a goal machine and James Rodriguez will always create chances.

The defence also looks like it could be a solid unit, but Jordan Pickford keeps making errors and he’s now leading the league in errors that have resulted in goals:

Everton can’t keep relying on scoring a load of goals each games so they will need to see out some tighter games too, and having a keeper who could let you down at any moment is never a good thing.

The Mirror recently linked Everton with a move for Man United’s third choice keeper Sergio Romero, and lots of fans have urged Everton to make that move after Pickford had another howler today:

Dean Henderson has impressed at Man United in the Carabao Cup so his position as number two is secure, so Romero should be available and he could make a big difference to this Everton team.

More Stories Jordan Pickford Sergio Romero

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.