World class winger changes his mind and now wants to move to Man United

A lot can change in a fairly short space of time in football, especially if a player starts to realise that they might not play a major role with their current team this season.

Man United are being linked with forward players at an alarming rate this week, but Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele has emerged as a serious target.

It’s never been in doubt that he’s a player who can stand out at the highest level, but he’s found it impossible to stay fit and he’s never been able to nail down a regular starting spot at the Nou Camp.

A report from a few days ago said that United had been in contact with the player over a potential move, but he turned it down and wanted to stay in Spain.

The Mirror have reported a complete change today as the player has now changed his mind and wants to move to Old Trafford, but Barcelona are no longer on board with this so a move could be difficult.

It sounds like the change of heart has come after learning that he’s fallen down the pecking order at Barca, while talks with his compatriot Paul Pogba have also helped to persuade him.

There are a lot of things to take into account when it comes to a possible move here and it will probably come down to how Barca feel about him and what their plans are for an alternative.

It would be a huge risk for United to sign him permanently when there are so many fitness concerns, but they would need Barca to have a replacement lined up as it’s hard to see them going into the new season with no new signings and losing Suarez and Dembele from the strike force.

Clearly the player is now open to making the move, but the decision has probably come too late.