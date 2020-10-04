Alisson suffered shoulder injury after unfortunate training clash with Liverpool teammate

According to Liverpool’s official website, Jurgen Klopp has provided further detail on the shoulder injury that has ruled Alisson Becker out of tonight’s clash against Aston Villa.

With Alisson unavailable for the Premier League encounter, Adrian starts between the sticks and youngster Caoimhin Kelleher is on the bench.

Klopp confirmed that Alisson suffered the injury as a result of an unfortunate ‘clash’ with a teammate in yesterday’s training session, the stopper didn’t recover as well as the other player.

The Liverpool manager added that ‘further assessment’ is required to better understand the injury, with the German adding that Alisson likely won’t be ready to return even after the international break.

Here’s what Klopp had to say on the Brazilian’s setback:

“Yesterday an incident in training, very unlucky – two players clash with each other, one gets up, one doesn’t. The one who didn’t get up was Ali,”

“So, after the first few things, we don’t know 100 per cent. But he cannot play today. We have to do further assessment; but he’s injured, let me say it like this. Now we hope it will go really quickly.”

“It’s an international break, I’m pretty sure after that he will not be ready. Then we have to see week by week.”

Alisson will undoubtedly be a massive miss for the Reds, the Brazil international is one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

Fans will be hoping that Alisson isn’t ruled out for too long, the Merseyside outfit have the chance to build a cushion towards the top of the table after rivals Manchester City’s disappointing results recently.