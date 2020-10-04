‘An honour’ – Jose Mourinho on Spurs beating Man United 6-1 at Old Trafford

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho exclaimed that it was an ‘honour’ to beat Manchester United 6-1 at their Old Trafford home.

Mourinho hailed Spurs’ ‘brave and confident’ display against his former club, praising the side’s resilience to battle back after falling behind in the opening minute due to a Bruno Fernandes penalty.

Mourinho later stated that the north London outfit were ‘so, so, so, so, so good at every level’, adding that the victory was thoroughly ‘deserved’.

Jose Mourinho describes his feelings after leading Spurs to a wonderful 6-1 victory against Man United at Old Trafford… pic.twitter.com/swHJmG09cS — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) October 4, 2020

Spurs now sit sixth in the table with two wins, a draw and a loss. The fact that Liverpool are resigned to dropping points will be a major boost to their hopes of breaking into the top four.

Spurs completely punished United’s shaky defence today, they were already taking over the tie before Anthony Martial’s sending off made it even easier to carve open the Red Devils.

Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane will of course win the most plaudits after the emphatic win, but every Tottenham player on the pitch was relentless today.

Once the dust settles, United fans will no doubt appreciate Mourinho’s respectful comments regarding Old Trafford after the victory, the Portuguese gaffer didn’t have to act like this given the sour ending to his time as boss.