“Doesn’t deserve this” – Arteta snubs Arsenal star from starting XI again and these fans are not happy

Arsenal FC
Loads of Arsenal fans are pretty bemused that manager Mikel Arteta has once again picked Willian over Nicolas Pepe in his starting line up this afternoon.

The Gunners are at home to Sheffield United, and could do with a win to bounce back after losing their last Premier League match to Liverpool.

This might’ve been a good game for Pepe to get in from the start and gain some confidence, but Arteta has once again left the big-name Ivory Coast international on the bench in favour of using summer signing Willian from the start.

Willian has not exactly set the Emirates Stadium alight in his short time at the club so far, and it seems a number of fans are losing patience as he continues to get the nod over Pepe.

See below for some angry Arsenal fan reaction to today’s team news, with Arteta’s strange sidelining of Pepe the main bone of contention for these supporters…

