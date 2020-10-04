“Doesn’t deserve this” – Arteta snubs Arsenal star from starting XI again and these fans are not happy

Loads of Arsenal fans are pretty bemused that manager Mikel Arteta has once again picked Willian over Nicolas Pepe in his starting line up this afternoon.

The Gunners are at home to Sheffield United, and could do with a win to bounce back after losing their last Premier League match to Liverpool.

This might’ve been a good game for Pepe to get in from the start and gain some confidence, but Arteta has once again left the big-name Ivory Coast international on the bench in favour of using summer signing Willian from the start.

Willian has not exactly set the Emirates Stadium alight in his short time at the club so far, and it seems a number of fans are losing patience as he continues to get the nod over Pepe.

See below for some angry Arsenal fan reaction to today’s team news, with Arteta’s strange sidelining of Pepe the main bone of contention for these supporters…

Pepe doesn’t deserve this? What has Willian done to not give Pepe a start? https://t.co/QDSIArBBF4 — KYArsenal (@ky_arsenal) October 4, 2020

WHEN IS PEPE GOING TO START? — matt (@HaIeEndEra) October 4, 2020

Pepe for Willian and it could have been it — OO (@njeooris) October 4, 2020

we actually signed willian to replace pepe, sigh — Forthepun (@sai_starkish) October 4, 2020

The fact we are playing Willian over Pepe is beyond me — Michael (@michaelwood006) October 4, 2020

pepe hasn't done well enough obviously but how is he supposed to get into a rhythm without starting games? willian rewarded with another start for what? — #whynot (@octavian10i) October 4, 2020

Should be Pepe for Willian and Xhaka for Elneny. https://t.co/YnPRxzWWT9 — GH (@thegeorgeheath) October 4, 2020

I keep wondering why willian starts. — Yanju (@DeYanju2) October 4, 2020

Willian being picked despite being horrendous in his last 2 games. Be nice to see Pepe get a decent run in the side. — Ben (@BenAFC) October 4, 2020