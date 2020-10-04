Arsenal look set to sign talented defender who wants to move to England

If there’s one position where Arsenal don’t need any more bodies it would be at centre back, so you have to think any other additions would be players for the future.

That would make sense when players like David Luiz and Sokratis are getting older, so someone like Omar Rekik could develop in the U23 team and step up in the next year or two.

His surname will be familiar to Premier League fans after his brother Karim had a spell with Man City, but German outlet Kicker has indicated that Arsenal are now looking to make a move for Omar.

He’s currently under contract with Hertha Berlin and he’s mainly involved with their U23 side so you wouldn’t expect him to come straight in and challenge for a place, but they confirm that Arsenal have made a move for him.

His brother Karim also plays for Hertha but he looks set to move to Sevilla, while Omar has declared that he wants to move to England so it will be interesting to follow his development if the move goes through.