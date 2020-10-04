Menu

Video: Sheffield United star lucky to stay on after horror challenge on Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge looks to have got away with a nasty and dangerous challenge against Arsenal.

Watch below as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also looks a lucky man as he seemingly avoided a worse injury after this rash tackle from Berge as he went flying in with his studs up…

Arsenal fans won’t be happy with this, as an injury to Aubameyang has the potential to majorly derail their season.

The Gabon international seems fine for now, but it’s crucial referees deal with these incidents better or players will end up sidelined for lengthy periods.

UPDATE:

It looks like Aubameyang might indeed have felt that challenge, with Goal’s Charles Watts claiming he looks to be limping badly as he goes off at half time…

