Atletico Madrid are willing to let midfielder linked with Arsenal go on the final day of the transfer window

Letting someone leave on the final day of the transfer window will only happen if you have a replacement lined up or if the player is hugely out of favour.

Thomas Lemar would fall under the second category as he’s been frozen out of the Atletico Madrid team for the past few months, and it just looks like he’s not a good fit for Simeone’s system at all.

The Telegraph reported that Arsenal have been linked with Lemar in the past, so it’s interesting to see that link resurfacing as the window comes to a close.

They indicate that Atletico are willing to let Lemar leave on loan for the season on the final day of the transfer window, while it’s also suggested that Lemar has already spoken to one Premier League club about the move.

It’s not clear if that is Arsenal but the other interested team were RB Leipzig, but they’ve just signed someone else so that should rule them out of this race.

You have to think the Arsenal fans will be gutted if they pull off a late move for an Atleti player who isn’t Thomas Partey, but this could be an interesting situation to watch.