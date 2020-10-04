Barcelona could land striker transfer tomorrow as Sporting Director admits an agreement is in place

It looked like Barcelona wouldn’t be in a position to make any further transfers this summer due to financial restraints, but there is some hope for some late business to happen.

Ronald Koeman has been linked with plenty of Dutch players but Memphis Depay has been the most consistent one, and it would make sense.

Barca have lost Luis Suarez from their front line so it means Martin Braithwaite would need to start if anything happens to Antoine Griezmann, so they do need to add another option.

Depay and Griezmann can both drift into the wider roles so that would allow them to interchange and rotate, and an admission from Lyon’s Sporting Director makes it sound like the move could happen tomorrow:

Lyon Sporting Director Juninho on Memphis Depay: "He has got an agreement with Barcelona, we don't hide that. It is possible that Memphis signs for Barcelona tomorrow, but it is not certain. He is the most likely to go."

Depay has only really been on the bench for Lyon this season so it did indicate that they were planning for life without him, while he should also be desperate to get another chance to prove himself at the highest level.

He’s a much better player than the one trick pony we saw at Man United, so it would be fascinating to see if he could deal with the step up this time.