Barcelona look set for some late transfer drama with a triple loan swap deal to bolster their defence

The last days of the transfer window tend to be quiet as most teams do their business early, but it actually looks like things could be manic this year.

A lot of clubs have been holding off from doing deals as they try to take stock of the current health and financial situation in football so they wouldn’t want to sell anyone before figuring out what they need.

Loan spells are also more common as teams look to strengthen their squad without committing to a big fee or a long term contract, and Barcelona could be on the verge of an interesting deal.

The report comes from Portuguese outlet A Bola and it will involve a swap deal with Porto as two Barca players will head to Portugal on loan, while Ronald Koeman will get Diogo Leite in return to strengthen his defence.

Rafinha and Jean-Clair Todibo would be the players who would head in the opposite direction, and that would make sense for them as they are out of favour and need to play regular football at a high level.

Leite would be a gamble for Barca because he’s barely played for Porto so it’s hard to say that he would come in and start straight away, but at least it gives Koeman a different option to work with.