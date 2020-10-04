Barcelona look set to bank €18m for outcast as outlet confirms his Premier League move will go through

Football is littered with examples of players who made a big move far too early in their career, and it’s fair to say that it applies to Jean-Clair Todibo at Barcelona.

He’s got everything you want in the modern day defender – he’s quick and strong, dominant in the air and happy with the ball at his feet, while finding a left footed centre back can be a struggle for a lot of big teams.

The problem is that he only played 10 league games for Toulouse before making that leap to the Nou Camp, so it’s not a surprise that he’s only played 4 times in La Liga so far.

It’s not necessarily a knock on his talent, it’s just a situation where the club and previous managers have been under so much pressure that they’ve reverted to using veteran players to try and save themselves.

Todibo turns 21 later this year so he can’t afford to sit about in the stands for a season, so a move to Fulham would certainly be an interesting one for him:

Fulham will seal the €18m deal with Barcelona for Jean-Clair Todibo, according to Sky Italia. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) October 4, 2020

He has all the attributes to stand out in the Premier League but he’s still raw and will make mistakes, but Scott Parker’s defence is a shambles just now so he could still improve them.

He needs to play regular football so at least this will give him a chance to do that, while it will also be interesting to see how he gets on in the league if this goes through.