According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo via RAC1, Barcelona have increased their offer for Manchester City centre-back Eric Garcia to €15m.

Mundo Deportivo (MD) report that City still consider this bid unacceptable though, Barcelona initially offered €10m for the ace and will have to do a little more to recruit the defender before the deadline.

MD add that both clubs could agree to a deal for a fee between €18m to €20m, so Barcelona may only be €3m to €5m away from striking a transfer that would seriously bolster their squad.

Barcelona are of course reluctant to pay above the odds for the talent considering that the 19-year-old’s contract expires next summer, with Garcia keen on returning to the club he was at until the age of 17.

It’s claimed that City wish to keep Garcia this season, even though the 6ft stopper is destined to leave on a free at the end of the campaign.

Ronald Koeman confirmed the club’s intent to recruit the ace before the European transfer window closes tomorrow night.

Garcia has made a very encouraging start to his professional career, the youngster enjoyed a solid breakthrough season last time out, starting 15 of his 20 appearances for the Citizens.

Garcia’s promising displays saw the ace win his first cap for Spain’s senior team in the last international break, with the defender also part of Luis Enrique’s squad for the next trip.

Garcia hasn’t featured since City’s shock defeat to Leicester last weekend, with the central defender not in the matchday squad for the cup tie against Burnley or yesterday’s draw against Leeds.

With Jean-Clair Todibo nearing a permanent move to Fulham, the Blaugrana will need to add another centre-back to challenge starting pair Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet.